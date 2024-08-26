Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS

Czech star gymnast dies after falling over 200 feet from mountain while attempting to take selfie: report

Stichova initially survived fall; family reportedly took her off life support due to severe brain trauma

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
A star Czech gymnast has died days after falling down a mountain while visiting a German castle that inspired Walt Disney’s "Sleeping Beauty."

The Daily Mail reports that 23-year-old Natalie Stichova was declared dead six days after falling 262 feet down Tegelberg Mountain in Bavaria, Germany, on Aug. 15.

A friend of the gymnast told Czech media that Stichova was trying to take a selfie when the accident occurred. The person, who wanted to remain anonymous, said Stichova was standing close to the edge of the mountain when her foot appeared to slip off while setting up for a photo in front of the castle.

Neuschwanstein Castle

The Neuschwanstein Castle is pictured near Fuessen in the Allgaeu Alps, Germany, on April 3, 2024. (LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS/AFP via Getty Images)

"We will never find out whether she slipped or whether a piece of the rock edge broke off," the friend said, per the Daily Mail.

Stichova was reportedly with her boyfriend, David, and two friends at the time of the incident.

Police said it was a "challenging climb" to reach Stichova after her fall, but when first responders arrived, she was alive but suffering from severe injuries.

General view of gymnastics arena

Athletes compete during the women's French Gymnastics Championships in Lyon on June 7, 2024. (Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reports Stichova’s family took her off life support due to irreversible brain damage on August 21. She died at 5:30 a.m. that day. 

"With deep sorrow, we announce that our wonderful friend, gymnast, representative, and coach, Natalie Stichova, has left us forever due to a tragic accident," Stichova’s club, Sokol Pribram Sports Gymnastics, said in an official statement, per the Daily Mail. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and close friends, sending them strength and support."

Neuschwanstein Castle

Neuschwanstein Castle (Peter Kneffel/picture alliance via Getty Images/File)

Stichova’s club is holding a candlelit vigil to honor her memory. 

