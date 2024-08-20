Brazilian gymnast says Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles' sportsmanship was 'very special' moment

After taking home the floor gold medal in Paris, Rebeca Andrade was given quite the salute.

American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, who finished second and third, respectively, got on a knee and bowed down to the Brazilian gymnast, showing the ultimate sign of respect.

For Andrade, who had been through three torn ACLs, it was a moment she'll never forget.

"It was sensational, I think they understood that. It was a very special and important moment for me," Andrade told Brazilian TV program "Mais Voce," via MSN.

Andrade added that having the podium filled with "three Black women representing so many things" made it that more special.

"It was so special, it was historic, had never happened, you know, so I don’t think it was bow just for me but for all the girls, women and all the people that fought so hard to show that it is possible, you know that it can happen, that we deserve to be there."

After the event, Biles even joked that she didn't want to face Andrade anymore, because she is the one that has given her the most problems.

But Andrade showed much love to Biles, who took home five medals – three of them gold – after dropping out of most events in the 2021 Games because of a case of the "twisties."

"You only know your story and what story you want to tell. And the one we wanted to tell was that despite being opponents in the gym, there is no rivalry between us because we always support each other regardless of where we are," Andrade said. "And I am really rooting for her (Simone), I was very happy that she came back after such a difficult period and time in Tokyo when she had to give up."

Andrade won gold in Tokyo in the vault, and also earned two silvers and a bronze in Paris (all-around, vault, and team, respectively). It was her second-straight silver in the all-around.

