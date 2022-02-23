Expand / Collapse search
MLB
Published

Cubs' Marcus Stroman rips Mets, says he's 'beyond thankful' he's no longer on team

Stroman signed a three-year deal with the Cubs in December

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has made it clear he's excited about his fresh start with the Chicago Cubs after joining the organization earlier this offseason.

Stroman, who spent the last three years with the New York Mets, took to social media to rip his former team and its new general manager, Billy Eppler.

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a game Aug. 17, 2021, in San Francisco. 

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a game Aug. 17, 2021, in San Francisco.

At first, Stroman praised former teammate Michael Conforto, calling him an "unbelievable human being," adding that he believes the Mets should "pay that man what he deserves."

"Just ran into my guy Conforto out here in AZ," Stroman wrote on Twitter. "What an unbelievable human being who works/prepares to the highest degree. He automatically upgrades any team in all facets. Will rake all future and play great defense. Worth every penny. Pay that man what he deserves!"

A fan responded by saying she’s "still holding out hope" that Conforto returns to the Mets this year. Stroman had an interesting take in response.

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman stretches after giving up a single to Miami Marlin Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the first inning of a game May 21, 2021, in Miami. 

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman stretches after giving up a single to Miami Marlin Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the first inning of a game May 21, 2021, in Miami.

"I’m hoping he’s well-paid elsewhere," Stroman wrote.

He followed that up saying he’s "very very thankful to be out of there for several reasons."

"God always got me. Beyond excited to perform for an incredible fanbase who appreciates their players! @Cubs," Stroman wrote.

Stroman followed that up by ripping the new GM of the Mets.

"Just look at who the Mets hired as their GM…that tells you enough," Stroman wrote. "His lack of awareness in his previous position is being exposed to the public now. I’m beyond thankful I’m gone from that organization. God got me!"

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman celebrates after the Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins grounded into a double play during the sixth inning of the second game of a doubleheader April 13, 2021, in New York.

New York Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman celebrates after the Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins grounded into a double play during the sixth inning of the second game of a doubleheader April 13, 2021, in New York.

As of Wednesday morning, most of Stroman’s tweets appeared to be deleted.

Stroman signed a three-year deal with the Cubs in December.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova