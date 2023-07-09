Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Cubs
Cubs manager David Ross' heated ejection caught on hot mic: 'You're that f---ing bad already?'

The Cubs didn't record a single out yet, but Ross was sent to the showers

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross wasted no time getting under home plate umpire Alex MacKay’s skin in the Sunday afternoon matinee with the New York Yankees, leading to his ejection in the bottom of the first before his team recorded an out. 

And all of it was caught on a hot mic around home plate

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks had only thrown five pitches, but Ross clearly didn’t like how MacKay was calling things behind the dish. Ross bellowed to MacKay from the Cubs’ dugout, and the home plate umpire heard enough.

David Ross argues with umpire

Manager David Ross of the Chicago Cubs talks with home plate umpire Alex MacKay after was ejected from the Yankees game at Yankee Stadium on July 9, 2023, in New York City. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

With Giancarlo Stanton waiting for the pitch from Hendricks, MacKay stepped out of his regular crouch behind the catcher and tossed Ross, who quickly jumped from the dugout to confront MacKay. 

Ross was immediately animated, and the hot mic eventually caught what he was saying. 

Warning: NSFW language in the video below.

"You’ve got to be better," Ross said. "You got one g------ game before you get a break and you’re that f---ing bad already? Why?"

David Ross looks on field

Manager David Ross of the Chicago Cubs during the game against the Pirates at PNC Park on June 20, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

It appeared that Ross called MacKay a "piece of s---" on his way back to the dugout, where he would have to enter the clubhouse and spend the rest of the game. 

While it appeared Ross didn’t like a ball call during the at-bat against Stanton, he could’ve also been upset with a pitch clock violation that Hendricks had to start the inning. 

The break Ross is referring to is the MLB All-Star break, which begins tomorrow as the elected All-Stars travel to Seattle for the festivities while the rest of the league gets some time off before the second half begins. 

David Ross walks off field

Manager David Ross of the Chicago Cubs walks off the field after he was ejected from the New York Yankees game on July 9, 2023. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

It's Ross that's getting to his break early, though. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.