Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton reaches no-man's land with mammoth home run in the Bronx

'I've never seen a ball go up there,' said Aaron Boone

Ryan Morik
Giancarlo Stanton had never hit a ball so far at Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees slugger has struggled in recent weeks, but he can still hit some moonshots with the best of them.

On Saturday, he hit a home run that left his bat at 118 mph and wound up in a spot observers don't think has ever been touched.

Giancarlo Stanton watching homer

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton watches his home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.  (Gregory Fisher/USA Today Sports)

Stanton's first-inning solo home run went off the upper deck facade in left field.

Stanton, who's near the top of exit velo leader boards every year, said he's never hit one up there, even in batting practice.

"That was nice," he said.

Stanton swatted a more typical Yankee Stadium homer later in the game, bouncing one off the bottom of the right field foul pole. 

According to Statcast, it only would have been a home run at Yankee Stadium and Fenway Park. 

Giancarlo STanton celebrates

Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a fifth inning two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during a game at Yankee Stadium July 8, 2023, in the Bronx. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has previously called Stanton "weird" for his inhumane power. Boone said Stanton's 447-foot bomb was just another example of that.

"I've never seen a ball go up there. And to hit it 118 that high to the direct pull side — you can't make that up," Boone said. "That's as weird as it gets."

Stanton home run trot

New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Gregory Fisher/USA Today Sports)

Stanton's two homers propelled the Yankees to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs as they try to stay afloat without Aaron Judge.