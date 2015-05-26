Cubs avoid arbitration with Strop

Chicago, IL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Chicago Cubs signed right-handed pitcher Pedro Strop to a one-year contract worth $2.525 million on Thursday to avoid arbitration, according to the team's official website.

Strop, 29, had a 2.21 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 61 innings out of Chicago's bullpen in 2014. In 96 innings with the Cubs since a 2013 trade from Baltimore, Strop has a 2.44 ERA and 113 strikeouts.

In six big-league seasons with the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and Cubs, Strop has struck out 236 batters in 224 1/3 innings with a 3.41 ERA.

The Cubs have come to terms with all of their arbitration-eligible players.