Cubs' Anthony Rizzo provides nearly 700 hot meals to health care workers on coronavirus front lines

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is giving back to health care workers unable to stay home in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic by providing hot meals to doctors and nurses through his foundation.

The Rizzo Foundation has donated nearly 700 meals to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago and the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla., by teaming up with local restaurants and vendors, according to WLS-TV.

PITTSBURGH PIRATE PLAYERS BUY 400 PIZZAS FOR HOSPITAL STAFF ON CORONAVIRUS FRONT LINES

“It was the Rizzo family's idea,” the foundation’s executive director Abby Suarez told the station Monday. “They wanted to say 'thank you' to these doctors and nurses.”

She continued: “Staff members have come in and seen the food and broken down in tears, knowing that someone cares about them.”

Suarez said the goal is to reach out to as many hospitals as possible as the impact of the coronavirus continues to worsen nationwide.

There are more than 46,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in the U.S. There has been at least 593 deaths total.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Local governments have placed limits on nonessential workers but health care workers have been exempt from those restrictions.

Rizzo’s foundation is doing its part to help after the MLB announced that it would be canceling the remainder of spring training and would suspend the start of the season.