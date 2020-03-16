MLB to adhere to CDC's coronavirus guidelines, delays opening day even further

Major League Baseball announced Monday it was going to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines about the coronavirus outbreak and delay the start of the season even further.

The CDC said events of more than 50 people should be banned for the next eight weeks. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league was going to follow the organization’s guidelines after talking with teams.

YANKEES MINOR LEAGUER HAS VIRUS, SPRING CAMPS BEGIN TO EMPTY

“MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins,” the league said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit. MLB extends its best wishes to all the individuals and communities who have been impacted by the coronavirus.”

CDC'S CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES COULD DAMPEN SPORTS WORLD'S HOPES OF RETURNING QUICKLY

MLB announced Friday it was canceling the remaining spring training games and delaying opening day for at least two weeks – following the season suspensions of the NBA, NHL and MLS seasons. The NCAA later followed suit canceling the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the spring athletics season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While no major league players appeared to have tested positive for COVID-19, a New York Yankees minor leaguer tested positive for the virus. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters a “young player” was affected in Tampa, Fla. The player was not identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.