Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago Cubs

Cubs, Alex Bregman agree to 5-year deal: reports

Bregman played with the Red Sox last season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Bregman bet on himself, and it appeared to have paid off.

The three-time All-Star agreed to a five-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth $175 million and includes a no-trade clause.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alex Bregman walks back to the dugout

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sept. 7, 2025.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Bregman joined the Cubs after he signed a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox before the 2025 season. The deal included opt-outs after each year. Bregman tested free agency and got a lengthy deal with Chicago.

In his lone season with the Red Sox, he hit .273 with a .821 OPS and 18 home runs. He missed all of June with a quadricep injury. Boston was 89-73 and finished in third place in the American League East. The Red Sox will still owe him $5 million in January 2028 and $2 million each June from 2035-44.

MLB FREE AGENT OUTFIELDER SUSPENDED 80 GAMES AFTER TESTING POSITIVE FOR BANNED PERFORMANCE-ENHANCING SUBSTANCE

Alex Bregman charges the ball

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman fields a groundout hit by Baltimore Orioles' Jordan Westburg during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, on Aug. 18, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Bregman, 31, played the first nine seasons of his major league career with the Houston Astros. He won two World Series titles with the team and was an All-Star twice. He hit .272 with a .848 OPS and 191 home runs in 1,111 games with the Astros.

Now, he’ll join a Cubs team poised to make a run in the playoffs following a successful 2025 season. The Cubs were 92-70 in 2025 and lost in the National League Division Series in five games to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alex Bregman throws the ball to first

Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman (2) throws out Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman (not pictured) at first base during the third inning at Rogers Centre on Sept. 25, 2025.  (John E. Sokolowski/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Bregman will fit into a lineup with Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Dansby Swanson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue