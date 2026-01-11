Cubs, Alex Bregman agree to 5-year deal: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Bregman bet on himself, and it appeared to have paid off.

The three-time All-Star agreed to a five-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth $175 million and includes a no-trade clause.

Bregman joined the Cubs after he signed a three-year deal with the Boston Red Sox before the 2025 season. The deal included opt-outs after each year. Bregman tested free agency and got a lengthy deal with Chicago.

In his lone season with the Red Sox, he hit .273 with a .821 OPS and 18 home runs. He missed all of June with a quadricep injury. Boston was 89-73 and finished in third place in the American League East. The Red Sox will still owe him $5 million in January 2028 and $2 million each June from 2035-44.

Bregman, 31, played the first nine seasons of his major league career with the Houston Astros. He won two World Series titles with the team and was an All-Star twice. He hit .272 with a .848 OPS and 191 home runs in 1,111 games with the Astros.

Now, he’ll join a Cubs team poised to make a run in the playoffs following a successful 2025 season. The Cubs were 92-70 in 2025 and lost in the National League Division Series in five games to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bregman will fit into a lineup with Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Dansby Swanson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.