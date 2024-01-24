Cuban Olympic judo wrestler dies at 34 after reported breast enhancement surgery

Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez, a judo wrestler from Cuba, died earlier this week at the age of 34.

The Cuban Sports University announced her death in a Facebook post, saying they were "in mourning" and in "great pain."

"On behalf of our teachers, workers, and students we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues," the university said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reports say she underwent surgery on Jan. 21, the day the university posted about her death. Local media, via Judo Inside, say she underwent a breast enhancement, then suffered from complications and eventually a heart attack.

Gonzalez's nickname was "La Mole" and a native of Arroyo Naranjo.

She participated in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and even won the Pan American Games in both 2013 and 2014.

BILLS BRASS SAY TEAM'S SUPER BOWL WINDOW IS STILL OPEN DESPITE ANOTHER DISAPPOINTING PLAYOFF EXIT

Gonzalez competed in the 63kg category (139 pounds), having been a member of the Cuban national team for 10 years before retiring in 2017.

Gonzalez's death comes just days after the passing of another 2016 Olympic athlete.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shawn Barber, a Canadian pole vaulter, died last week at the age of 29. Barber was a 2015 world champion just months after winning the NCAA title with the University of Akron.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.