Cristiano Ronaldo not playing this weekend after leaving previous game early

Ronaldo was reportedly told to practice separately from team Thursday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United this weekend after reportedly being told to train separately from the team.

The drama comes after Ronaldo reportedly left the stadium during a match against Tottenham Hotspur after refusing to enter the game as a substitute.

His teammates went to the locker room to celebrate to 2-0 win, but he was not present.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during warmups before an English Premier League soccer game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Oct. 19, 2022.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during warmups before an English Premier League soccer game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Oct. 19, 2022. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

The team confirmed Ronaldo will not play Saturday.

"Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," it said.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before an English Premier League soccer game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, October 19, 2022.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo warms up before an English Premier League soccer game against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, October 19, 2022. (Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images)

Ronaldo was told to train separately from the team Thursday, according to The Athletic.

"I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible, and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us," Ronaldo said in an Instagram post Thursday.

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington [United's training ground], support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game," he concluded. "Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again."

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in action during a Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford Oct. 15, 2022, in Manchester, England.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo in action during a Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford Oct. 15, 2022, in Manchester, England. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ronaldo left a preseason game early too, and manager Erik ten Hag called it "unacceptable." Ronaldo was benched after a tough loss, and the coach has been willing to let Ronaldo leave.