Cristiano Ronaldo not playing this weekend after leaving previous game early

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United this weekend after reportedly being told to train separately from the team.

The drama comes after Ronaldo reportedly left the stadium during a match against Tottenham Hotspur after refusing to enter the game as a substitute.

His teammates went to the locker room to celebrate to 2-0 win, but he was not present.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The team confirmed Ronaldo will not play Saturday.

"Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," it said.

"The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture."

Ronaldo was told to train separately from the team Thursday, according to The Athletic.

"I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible, and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us," Ronaldo said in an Instagram post Thursday.

90% OF 2022 QATAR WORLD CUP TICKETS ALREADY SOLD

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington [United's training ground], support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game," he concluded. "Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ronaldo left a preseason game early too, and manager Erik ten Hag called it "unacceptable." Ronaldo was benched after a tough loss, and the coach has been willing to let Ronaldo leave.