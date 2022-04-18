Cristiano Ronaldo reveals death of baby boy: 'We will always love you'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday announced the death of his newborn son.

The soccer superstar made the revelation on Twitter. He and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced in October they were expecting twins.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

"We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

"We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

"Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

