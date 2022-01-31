'I Am Georgina': Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's partner?

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is the star of Netflix's newest reality documentary series.

"I Am Georgina," which premiered Jan. 27 on Netflix worldwide, gave viewers a look at the woman behind the scenes.

The Manchester United soccer star and Rodriguez began a relationship in 2016. The couple, who have a child together, Alana Martina, announced they were expecting twins in October.

In addition to the children he shares with Rodriguez, Ronaldo has twins born via surrogate, Mateo and Eva Marie, along with his son Cristiano Jr.

So, who is Georgina Rodriguez?

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo met at a Gucci store

Rodriguez and Ronaldo met while she was working as a shop assistant at Gucci. The new reality star detailed the beginning of her relationship with Ronaldo during the first episode of "I Am Georgina."

"Many times he'd come after work," Rodriguez said during the documentary. "He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

Ronaldo admitted during a confessional filmed for the Netflix show that he didn't think his feelings for Rodriguez would end up being as strong as they were.

"I didn't expect it honestly," he said. "But after a while I felt that she was the woman of my life."

What does Georgina do for a living now?

Georgina is a model and a dancer. She's also gained millions of followers on Instagram and has become somewhat of a social media influencer.

The model regularly shares collaborations with brands on her personal Instagram account.

She also has spent time studying accounting at the Centre for Financial Studies in Madrid, according to The Sun. Georgina attended a course from October 2017 until March 2018.

What does their future relationship look like?

Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2016, but the two are still just dating. As for future wedding plans, both have said it will happen.

Ronaldo is "1000%" certain the two will get married, he revealed in "I Am Georgina."

"I always tell Georgina that when we get that click, like everything with our life, and she knows what I’m talking about," he said.

"It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000% sure it will happen," Ronaldo added.