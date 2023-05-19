Coyotes star's father claims Twitter account was hacked following negative messages about team

The father of Arizona Coyotes star Clayton Keller says his Twitter account was hacked following a series of tweets slamming the NHL team.

The Coyotes on Wednesday tweeted a statement that they were "disappointed" after Tempe voters rejected an arena deal in the city.

Tweets from Bryan Keller's account, which have since been deleted, ripped the organization in the replies.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Keller will not be there at the beginning of the season and expect others to follow or not sign," one tweet read. "Team will be moved, there are no other options and Phoenix will regret losing a professional sports team. City just got diluted from a perception standpoint. Privately financed too."

"Fix was in from the beginning to keep that beautiful land fill !! LOL. Compare that to the public $$$$ to Oakland A's are asking from tax payers - $$$$," read another.

Because Tempe voters rejected the deal, talks of the Coyotes moving has gained steam.

But Bryan Keller says he did not write or send those tweets.

FLORIDA PANTHERS TRY TO GET FANS OUT OF WORK AND SCHOOL AFTER 4OT THRILLER

"Wednesday morning, while out of town on business, I was informed by several friends a couple of Twitter messages were apparently sent from my personal account regarding the vote on the proposed arena in Tempe and my son, Clayton Keller’s future in AZ," he told an NHL Network correspondent.

"I am writing to inform anyone who read those messages that my Twitter account was hacked and the messages were sent out by the hacker. I want to make it clear that I did not authorize these messages and they do not reflect my personal views or opinions.

"This matter has been reported and my account is now secure. Everyone who knows me knows my opinions are all mine and I own them! These were not my comments or views on the matter. I want to apologize for any confusion this caused anyone."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Coyotes played in Tempe's Mullett Arena, a 5,000-seat facility, on the Arizona State University campus this past season after playing at what is now Desert Diamond Arena for the previous 20 seasons. The team will stay at the ASU arena for the 2023-24 season.