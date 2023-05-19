Expand / Collapse search
Florida Panthers try to get fans out of work and school after 4OT thriller

It was the sixth-longest game in NHL history

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Florida Panthers and Carolina Panthers played the sixth-longest NHL game ever Thursday night into Friday morning, totaling just under 140 minutes of game play.

The game ended minutes shy of 2 a.m. on the East Coast when Matthew Tkachuk scored the game-winning goal with 12.7 seconds left in quadruple-overtime.

Given the time the game ended, the Panthers created an excuse note fans could use to get out of work or school Friday.

Panthers celebrate Matthew Tkachuk's goal

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal during the fourth overtime to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference final at PNC Arena May 18, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.  (Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

"To whom it may concern, Please excuse _______'s tardiness to ________ on May 19, 2023," the form letter said. "As you are probably aware, our Game 1 in the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes went into four (4) overtime periods, and they had to stay up late to support to Cats.

_________'s support is essential to the team, and we appreciate your understanding."

It was the longest game in the NHL since the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets played a five-overtime marathon Aug. 11, 2020, in Toronto.

Panthers celebrate overtime goal

Matthew Tkachuk, center, of the Florida Panthers celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in the fourth overtime in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena May 19, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Florida found the back of the net in the first overtime, but it was called back due to goaltender interference.

The game lasted so long even Tkachuk didn't feel like celebrating. After scoring the game-winner, he pointed directly toward the tunnel in the arena, instructing his team to get off the ice and into the locker room to celebrate.

Matthew Tkachuk after OT goal

Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal during the fourth overtime to defeat the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena May 18, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C.  (Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Game 2 is Saturday night in Carolina before the series heads south Monday.