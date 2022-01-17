Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys exec Stephen Jones 'very confident' Mike McCarthy will return as head coach next season

The Cowboys suffered a devastating 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, but head coach Mike McCarthy is staying put, according to Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones.

Jones made an appearance on "The K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 The Fan and was asked about McCarthy’s future with the organization.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to tackle Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on Jan. 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to tackle Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on Jan. 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

"Absolutely. Very confident," Jones said when asked if McCarthy will keep his job for another year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with the media during a post-game interview and said that he didn’t "want to discuss anything like that at this particular time."

McCarthy was also asked about his future and responded confidently.

"I don’t have any concerns. I’m proud of my football team," he said.

NFL TO HONOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DURING NFC WILD-CARD PLAYOFF GAME

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 23-17 in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Down by six points, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys began their final drive at their own 20-yard line with 32 seconds to go in their wild-card round matchup against the 49ers.

The Cowboys worked their way into 49ers territory, and on their final offensive play, Prescott ran a quarterback draw for 17 yards down to San Francisco’s 24-yard line.

He slid and wanted to spike the ball, but the clock hit zero before the Cowboys could get the snap off, and the 49ers held onto the 23-17 win on Sunday evening.

The umpire attempted to reset the football for the Cowboys — who got the fresh set of downs — but after a brief delay, head referee Alex Kemp announced the game was over.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, holds the ball after recovering his own fumble on a sack by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (92) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, right, holds the ball after recovering his own fumble on a sack by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu (92) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys — easily the most-penalized team in the regular season — had 14 penalties called against them against the 49ers. San Francisco clinched its first playoff victory at the Cowboys in the team's postseason rivalry.

Now that their season is officially over, the Cowboys will now head into the offseason with a lot of question marks, but it appears that their head coach will remain intact for at least one more year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova