Cowboys exec Stephen Jones 'very confident' Mike McCarthy will return as head coach next season

The Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, but head coach Mike McCarthy is staying put, according to Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones.

Jones made an appearance on "The K&C Masterpiece" on 105.3 The Fan and was asked about McCarthy’s future with the organization.

"Absolutely. Very confident," Jones said when asked if McCarthy will keep his job for another year.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with the media during a post-game interview and said that he didn’t "want to discuss anything like that at this particular time."

McCarthy was also asked about his future and responded confidently.

"I don’t have any concerns. I’m proud of my football team," he said.

Down by six points, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys began their final drive at their own 20-yard line with 32 seconds to go in their wild-card round matchup against the 49ers.

The Cowboys worked their way into 49ers territory, and on their final offensive play, Prescott ran a quarterback draw for 17 yards down to San Francisco’s 24-yard line.

He slid and wanted to spike the ball, but the clock hit zero before the Cowboys could get the snap off, and the 49ers held onto the 23-17 win on Sunday evening.

The umpire attempted to reset the football for the Cowboys — who got the fresh set of downs — but after a brief delay, head referee Alex Kemp announced the game was over.

The Cowboys — easily the most-penalized team in the regular season — had 14 penalties called against them against the 49ers. San Francisco clinched its first playoff victory at the Cowboys in the team's postseason rivalry.

Now that their season is officially over, the Cowboys will now head into the offseason with a lot of question marks, but it appears that their head coach will remain intact for at least one more year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.