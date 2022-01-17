Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NFL to honor Martin Luther King Jr during NFC wild-card playoff game

Monday marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the US

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NFL announced Monday the league will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the NFC wild-card playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

An MLK sticker with the messages BE LOVE or STOP HATE will be added to each player’s helmet.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the Nov. 7, 2021, game against the Tennessee Titans in Inglewood, California.

"We are proud to pay tribute to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at our game tonight," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Dr. King envisioned a world where justice and equality existed for all, a vision that is supported tirelessly by the King Center today. Through Inspire Change, we are honored to work alongside Dr. Bernice King and the King Center to help foster unity, drive positive change in our communities, and continue the critical fight to end racism."

The NFL said it was working with one of its Inspire Change social justice grant partners, The King Center and CEO Dr. Bernie King, to honor the civil rights activist icon.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray jogs off the field after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks, 38-30, Jan. 9, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

King thanked the NFL for their work.

"We thank the NFL for its support of The King Center as we call for a shift in priorities to create the Beloved Community and a more just, humane, peaceful and equitable world," she said. "That shift in priorities starts with each of us individually adopting nonviolence as a way of life by taking the steps to Educate, Advocate and Activate – leading to the personal and societal transformation we seek."

The NFL logo is pictured during the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan.

The wild-card game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN2.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.