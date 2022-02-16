Cowboys reach $2.4M settlement with four cheerleaders over claims team executive secretly filmed them: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly reached a $2.4 million confidential settlement with four former cheerleaders after they accused a former team executive of secretly recording them in a locker room in 2015.

One of the four members of the famous cheer squad involved in the settlement alleged she saw Richard Dalrymple, the senior vice president for public relations and communications, stand hidden in a locker room with his phone recording women without their knowledge as they undressed, ESPN reported Wednesday, citing documents and people familiar with the situation.

COWBOYS’ JERRY JONES ON BRIAN FLORES RACIAL DISCRIMINATION LAWSUIT: ‘WE CAN DO BETTER’

He entered the locker room through a back door using a security key card, according to the report.

Dalrymple, who retired in February, was also separately accused by a fan of taking "upskirt" photos of owner Jerry Jones’ daughter, Charlotte Jones Anderson, who works as a team senior vice president, during the 2015 NFL Draft.

A Cowboys representative told ESPN that both incidents were investigated and no evidence of wrongdoing was found. There was no denial that Dalrymple accessed the cheerleaders' locker room, but Dalrymple told officials that he did so by accident and left once he realized the women were in the room.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"If any wrongdoing had been found, Rich would have been terminated immediately," a team representative told ESPN. "Everyone involved felt just terrible about this unfortunate incident."

Dalrymple also issued a statement to the outlet on Monday denying the allegations.

"People who know me — co-workers, the media and colleagues — know who I am and what I'm about," he said. "I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false. One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The settlement was reached in May 2016, and Dalrymple continued to work for the team up until February. ESPN reported that his retirement came weeks after reporters began inquiring about the allegations. Dalrymple said the allegations "had nothing to do with my retirement from a long and fulfilling career, and I was only contacted about this story after I had retired."