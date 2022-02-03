Cowboys' Jerry Jones on Brian Flores racial discrimination lawsuit: 'We can do better'

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones was on hand for Senior Bowl practices on Wednesday and was asked about Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging racial discrimination against the NFL and three teams.

Jones admitted he, the league and other owners could do better in terms of improving the number of diverse hirings. Only one team has a Black head coach – the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin. Other minority head coaches include Washington Commanders’ Ron Rivera and New York Jets’ Robert Saleh.

There have been no minority head coaches hired so far this cycle.

"I can see it’s an area, one of many, that we can do better. The area has some good attention. This is obvious if you look through that the league and coaches are trying to improve there," Jones told reporters, via USA Today.

Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, bringing a bevy of allegations to the forefront as he seeks class-action status. Flores claimed to have taken part in "sham" interviews with the Giants and Broncos while saying he was offered incentives for tanking while at the helm of the Dolphins.

The allegations put the Rooney Rule into the spotlight. The NFL requires teams to interview at least two diverse candidates from the Career Development Advisory Panel List or a diverse candidate not employed by the team. Teams must interview at least one external minority candidate for any GM or head coaching position.

"I think the fact that it’s an issue shows not only the league’s willingness to address and do better. I think the fact that it’s being discussed as to how the Rooney Rule or what drives the Rooney Rule could be better. In the case of coach Flores’ complaint, he’s saying it could be better and the processes create positive result for the league," Jones said.

Jones said he didn’t think the conversation about hiring more diverse candidates for head coaches will end but "welcomes" the notion of "checking more boxes" as the NFL continues to grow.

The Cowboys have never had a Black head coach. USA Today noted recent minority coordinators hired have been Brian Stewart in 20007 and Maurice Carthon in 2003.

The NFL, Dolphins, Giants and Broncos have all denied Flores’ claims.

Flores appeared on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, along with his attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis, and said he hopes the filing would "create some change."

"We didn’t have to file a lawsuit for the world to know there’s a problem from a hiring standpoint in regards to minority coaches in the National Football League. The numbers speak for themselves. We filed a lawsuit so that we can create some change, and that’s important to me. We’re at a fork in the road right now," he said. "We’re either gonna keep it the way it is, or we’re gonna go in another direction and actually make some real change where actually changing the hearts and minds of those who make decisions to hire head coaches, executives, etc. We gotta change hearts and minds."