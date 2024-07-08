Cowboys seem to be entering 'lame-duck year,' ex-NFL team executive says

Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt seemed surprised at the lack of decisions the Dallas Cowboys have made in the offseason.

Brandt, who served as the vice president of the Packers from 1999 to 2008, said Monday on OutKick’s "Hot Mic" he was surprised the Cowboys haven’t re-signed Dak Prescott, which in turn could open up cap space for the team to make offers to other crucial players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They cannot do anything. Play it out, maybe franchise next year or maybe pay him through the roof. Let him go, where he’ll make the biggest contract ever in free agency, because players like him never get to free agency, or try to do something now," he said of the Cowboys’ options. "But the fact that they haven’t done something when they have Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb waiting for cap room to do something, the only way they’re getting cap room is through Dak Prescott."

Brandt said he believes the Cowboys will "let it ride" with Prescott and is stunned the team didn’t part ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after the divisional round loss to the Packers.

Ultimately, the Cowboys seem to be in a "lame-duck year," he said.

JAGUARS OWNER SHAD KHAN PUTS COACHING STAFF ON NOTICE AFTER DISAPPOINTING 2023 SEASON

"I’ve been on record saying I think they’re going to let it ride with Dak Prescott. Because, listen, I was at that game. I’m still a Packer fan. The Packers rolled them off the field in the playoffs. Everyone thought Mike McCarthy, whom I hired 15 years ago at Green Bay, would be gone. He’s not gone. He’s riding it out on one year. Parsons has a year left. Lamb’s got a year left. Prescott’s got a year left. They let [Tony] Pollard go. They signed Zeke Elliott, who’s a one-year project.

"So, I just look at the Cowboys, like, wow, this is kind of a let-it-ride, lame-duck year, [it] just seems like, and no Dak Prescott next year – just seems like that to me. At this point, I’d be surprised if they do his contract."

Prescott, Lamb, Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin and Osa Odighizuwa may be among those hitting free agency once 2024 comes to a close.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2024 season could lead to a massive rebuild if no moves are made between now and the end of the preseason.