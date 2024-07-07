Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars owner Shad Khan puts coaching staff on notice after disappointing 2023 season

Jaguars missed the playoffs in 2023 after leading the AFC South late in the season

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Jacksonville Jaguars team owner Shad Khan put the franchise on notice late last month after the team failed to make the playoffs when it lost five of its final six games in 2023.

Khan challenged his coaches to develop the young talent it acquires through the draft

Shad Khan at Wembley

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan during the NFL International match at Wembley Stadium, London, on Oct. 30, 2022. (Simon Marper/PA Images via Getty Images)

"I think there's a sea change for us – and this is for our coaching, that they have to develop young players," Khan said. "Our solution isn't going to be we're going to be signing free agents every year. We don't have the ability.

"Bottom line is that young talent has to be developed. The coaching, the coaching staff, their priorities have to change. Their mindset has to change. That's where we're going to get our future players.

"We cannot have this addiction to free agents."

Shad Khan in London

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan walks on the sidelines before the game against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 1, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Jaguars made a big commitment in Trevor Lawrence in the offseason. The two agreed to a five-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $275 million, including $200 million in guarantees.

Khan said it was "comforting" to know Lawrence will be at the helm for the next five years at least and that he has confidence in Doug Pederson as the team’s head coach.

Lawrence was the No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft. He has 11,770 passing yards and 58 touchdown passes in 50 games.

Trevor Lawrence vs Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks back at the sideline during the Tennessee Titans game on Jan. 7, 2024, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. (Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jacksonville made the playoffs in 2022 but failed to reach the conference title game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.