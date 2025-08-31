Cowboys secure DaRon Bland with $92M extension days after dealing Micah Parsons to Packers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Just days after dealing All-Pro Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, the Dallas Cowboys dished out an extension to another defensive player.

Cornerback DaRon Bland and the Cowboys agreed to a long-term extension worth $92 million over four seasons. The deal includes $50 million in guaranteed money, per multiple reports.

Bland’s $23 million per season annual average value puts him among the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, sitting sixth on that list behind some of the game’s best, like Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II and New York Jets top dog Sauce Gardner.

In just his second NFL season, Bland not only led the NFL in interceptions in 2023, but he also set the NFL record for the most pick-sixes in a season, recording five over his nine interceptions.

Bland was only able to play in seven games last season, though, after suffering a stress fracture in his foot. He had to miss 10 games to start the season before coming back in November.

Bland tallied 29 solo tackles as well as a forced fumble in seven games.

But, of course, Cowboys fans are still thinking about the Parsons trade, as the elite edge rusher’s trade request was actually fulfilled by owner and general manager Jerry Jones on Thursday.

The Cowboys received the Packers’ next two first-round picks, while also getting All-Pro defensive tackle Kenny Clark to fortify their run defense up the middle. Jones justified the trade during a news conference on Thursday, saying that the move to trade Parsons was based on "success of this team" now and into the future.

"Not only do we immediately get a player, but those draft picks could get us top Pro Bowl-type players," Jones said.

While there has been great debate about Jones’ justification of the trade, Parsons no longer needing a giant extension – the Packers paid him $188 million over the next four seasons following the trade – Jones could allocate assets elsewhere.

Bland has cemented himself as a reliable cornerback over his last three seasons when he’s on the field, and the Cowboys are not wasting time in this instance to get him locked in for the future.

If Bland didn’t sign a deal to start the year, he would’ve been an unrestricted free agent after the 2025 campaign.

