Cowboys legend Michael Irvin blasts Jerry Jones over Micah Parsons trade

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin appeared to be extremely unhappy with Jerry Jones over the decision to trade pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers this week.

The deal was announced on Thursday with Dallas receiving two first-round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark in the trade. The move ended weeks of drama between Jones and Parsons over contract extension negotiations that never bore fruit. Parsons agreed to a long-term deal with the Packers as soon as the trade was completed.

Irvin said he was "in a state of shock" over the deal that sent Parsons to the Packers.

"In order for us to be right here, something had to go down that hurt Jerry personally to make this crazy, dumb move. … This is a gamble ‘The Gambler’ should not have taken in my personal opinion," he said on his YouTube page.

Parsons requested a trade on Aug. 1 when negotiations initially fell through. Jones said a trade wouldn’t occur and urged Cowboys fans not to lose sleep over the possibility. Parsons wanted his agent to be a part of the discussions but the sides never made any meaningful progress.

The star linebacker then made a spectacle of his final preseason outing with the team. He was lying on the training table behind the bench as the game was going on.

"This trade was not just thought about today," Jones said Thursday. "This trade has been going on in our mind and our strategies and being talked about, it’s been going on all spring. It culminated today, and it came quick. But that’s the way things go. It does happen fast when it happens."

Parsons welcomed the fresh start in Green Bay on Friday.

"I would say these last four months have probably been the hardest four months of my life," Parsons said.

Parsons, when healthy, is arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL. He racked up 52.5 sacks in 63 games with the Cowboys. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.