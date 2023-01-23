Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy explains bizarre game-ending play: 'That obviously wasn’t the plan'

The strange play drew criticism on social media

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of their 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers sparked a social media roasting like no other in the moments after the game.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys needed a miracle from their own 24-yard line to even have a shot at tying the score. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was the center for Dallas, and no other offensive linemen surrounded him. Instead, the linemen were set out wide on the left and right side of the line of scrimmage, and it was clear the Cowboys were going to try something crazy in their last-ditch effort.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, #21, runs past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, #51, during the fourth quarter of a NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Jan. 22, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, #21, runs past San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, #51, during the fourth quarter of a NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Jan. 22, 2023. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

As Elliott snapped the ball – he got run over quickly by a 49ers pass rusher – Prescott had a quick drop before throwing to rookie KaVontae Turpin, who was immediately hit to end the game. Turpin's lineman could not get to Jimmie Ward for the block fast enough, and it was an easy one for the veteran cornerback to seal the deal.

The play was heavily criticized online. McCarthy explained that the result was not what they had in mind.

COWBOYS FANS BRAWL AS THEY WATCH TEAM LOSE TO 49ERS IN PLAYOFF GAME

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, runs during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Jan. 22, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, runs during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Jan. 22, 2023. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

"Yeah, it didn’t get going," McCarthy said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "I really don’t want to get into the detail of it, but that obviously wasn’t the plan. It’s obviously a gadget play or whatever. It’s a last-play-situation call that we practice."

Dallas was scrutinized for its clock management in last season’s playoff loss to the 49ers as well.

Prescott ran up the middle to gain more yardage for a potential last-second heave, but the clock expired and the 49ers celebrated.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a news conference after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy speaks at a news conference after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys have not made the NFC Championship since the 1995 season.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.