Cowboys fans brawl as they watch team lose to 49ers in playoff game

Dallas Cowboys fans hoped to witness a win at the AT&T Stadium watch party as their team took on the San Francisco 49ers, but some went home with a bit more bumps and bruises than initially planned for.

One video posted to the Dallas Texas TV Twitter account showed a melee outside the stadium. The organization had hosted a watch party for fans at the Miller Lite House near the facility.

A separate incident showed security intervening to break up a fight near one of the beer stands. It's unclear what started the fights.

To make matters worse, fans saw their team lose to the 49ers 19-12. It is the second straight season San Francisco has eliminated Dallas from the playoffs. The 49ers did it in the wild-card round last season.

The Cowboys have not made it to the NFC Championship Game since the 1995 season – it was also the last time the team made and won a Super Bowl.

In Sunday’s game, Dak Prescott was 23-of-37 for 206 yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Both interceptions came in the first half. Dallas managed two field goals in the second half.

CeeDee Lamb led the Cowboys with 10 catches for 117 yards. Prescott’s touchdown pass went to Dalton Schultz in the second quarter. The tight end finished with five catches for 27 yards.