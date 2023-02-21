Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons takes dig at Detroit over Lions receiver's pitch to Jalen Ramsey

The Lions went 9-8 in 2022

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The Detroit Lions are on the rise after a 9-8 season in 2022, but that doesn’t mean that NFL players now view the organization as a destination. 

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had some fun with the city of Detroit on Monday after a Lions player implored Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to consider moving north. 

NFC cornerback Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angles Rams defends during the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Ramsey, who has two years remaining on his five-year, $100 million contract with the Rams, is rumored to potentially be released. 

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made a pitch on his weekly podcast for Ramsey if he were to be released. 

Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions competes in the Best Catch event during the Pro Bowl Games on Feb. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"I keep seeing this Jalen Ramsey… they might release him or how that’s going to work," St. Brown said. "Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with (quarterback Jared) Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot for you, my guy. Talk to me."

Parsons then had some fun with the idea, taking a dig at the city of Detroit. 

Ramsey also weighed in on the idea and the three-time All-Pro didn’t rule it out. 

"lol much love to [Jared Goff] & [Amon-Ra St. Brown]… tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year," Ramsey posted to Twitter. "I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see."

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during a practice session for the Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 4, 2023. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Lions needed the Rams to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18 in order for Detroit to have a chance at the playoffs, but LA lost 19-16. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.