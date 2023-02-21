Cowboys’ Micah Parsons takes dig at Detroit over Lions receiver's pitch to Jalen Ramsey

The Detroit Lions are on the rise after a 9-8 season in 2022, but that doesn’t mean that NFL players now view the organization as a destination.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had some fun with the city of Detroit on Monday after a Lions player implored Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to consider moving north.

Ramsey, who has two years remaining on his five-year, $100 million contract with the Rams , is rumored to potentially be released.

BILLS’ JOSH ALLEN ‘STARSTRUCK’ AFTER MEETING TIGER WOODS: ‘NEVER FORGET IT’

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown made a pitch on his weekly podcast for Ramsey if he were to be released.

"I keep seeing this Jalen Ramsey… they might release him or how that’s going to work," St. Brown said. "Jalen, if you can hear this, I know you played with (quarterback Jared) Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot for you, my guy. Talk to me."

Parsons then had some fun with the idea, taking a dig at the city of Detroit.

Ramsey also weighed in on the idea and the three-time All-Pro didn’t rule it out.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"lol much love to [Jared Goff] & [Amon-Ra St. Brown]… tried my hardest to get y’all in them playoffs this year," Ramsey posted to Twitter. "I won’t comment on my future tho. We shall see."