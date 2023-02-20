Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Josh Allen
Published

Bills' Josh Allen 'starstruck' after meeting Tiger Woods: 'Never forget it'

Allen, an avid golfer, present for Woods' final round in first tournament since 2022 Open Championship

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is an avid golfer when he’s not dropping dimes on the gridiron, so he was present at the final round of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Sunday.

It was there that Allen, one of the brightest stars in the NFL, got starstruck.

Tiger Woods was the biggest name of the tournament, not only because his TGR Foundation ran the event but because it was his first tournament played since the Open Championship last year.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tiger Woods prepares to present the trophy to Jon Rahm of Spain after he won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pacific Palisades, California.

Tiger Woods prepares to present the trophy to Jon Rahm of Spain after he won the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, Feb. 19, 2023, in Pacific Palisades, California. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Well, Allen got to meet Woods for the first time, and the Bills signal caller admitted he couldn’t get words out.

"You put on a good tournament," Allen said to Woods after his final round, where he ultimately shot one-under over his 72 holes. 

TIGER WOODS REVEALS WHEN HE WILL PLAY NEXT AFTER FINISHING GENESIS INVITATIONAL

"I tried to," Woods responded. He added, "Good luck with everything."

After collecting himself a bit, Allen said the moment meeting Woods left him "speechless."

Josh Allen, foreground, walks at the eighth hole during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on Feb. 2, 2023, in Pebble Beach, California.

Josh Allen, foreground, walks at the eighth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on Feb. 2, 2023, in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

"Little starstruck, obviously. He’s one of the only athletes ever, him and Kobe [Bryant], are the two guys I actually felt my heart beat faster. When he’s standing over a putt for a tournament, I legit felt the pressure with him. So, that was pretty cool – [will] never forget it."

Woods’ efforts at Riviera had him tied 45th at the end of the tournament, which Jon Rahm ended up winning at 17-under for his third win of the year.

BILLS' JOSH ALLEN SKIPPING PRO BOWL TO PAY IN GOLF TOURNAMENT AT PEBBLE BEACH

Allen has made his presence known on the PGA Tour already, playing in the recent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am instead of attending the Pro Bowl. Allen was dealing with an elbow injury at the time.

There’s no telling when Woods will be back on the course for others to potentially meet him for the first time, though he did reveal that his goal is to play every major this season if his body allows him to.

Josh Allen watches his tee shot at the eighth hole during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on Feb. 2, 2023, in Pebble Beach, California.

Josh Allen watches his tee shot at the eighth hole during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Spyglass Hill Golf Course on Feb. 2, 2023, in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That would mean The Masters in April would be a good guess at when Woods strolls the links again in a tournament setting.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.