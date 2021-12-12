Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys' La'el Collins ejected for throwing punch during game against Washington

At the time of the ejection, the Cowboys held a 27-8 lead over Washington

Daniel Canova
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins was ejected from the team’s game on Sunday afternoon after getting involved in a sideline scuffle with Washington linebacker Williams Bradley-King.

Bradley-King shoved Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott near Washington’s sideline at the very end of a pass play. After that occurred, both Collins and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott confronted the rookie linebacker.

Nov 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) celebrate after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 18, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) celebrate after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

Elliott’s helmet was thrown off his head during the altercation. Collins was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and disqualified from the game.

At the time of the ejection, the Cowboys held a 27-8 lead over Washington.

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) walks off the field during a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Collins has been suspended without pay for the next five games for violating the NFL Policy on Substances of Abuse, the NFL announced Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo, Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) walks off the field during a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Collins has been suspended without pay for the next five games for violating the NFL Policy on Substances of Abuse, the NFL announced Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Cowboys Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Micah Parsons sacked Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, helping the Cowboys make good on head coach Mike McCarthy’s "We're going to win this game" guarantee by holding on to beat Washington 27-20 and snap their rival's four-game winning streak.

Aug 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle La'El Collins (71) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Dallas Cowboys tackle La'El Collins (71) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports (Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports)

"There's so much value in those moments," McCarthy said after the game. "To get where we want to go, we need to thrive in those situations. Now we created some of it today, don't get me wrong, but there’s still benefit in adversity football."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

