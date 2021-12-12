Cowboys' La'el Collins ejected for throwing punch during game against Washington

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins was ejected from the team’s game on Sunday afternoon after getting involved in a sideline scuffle with Washington linebacker Williams Bradley-King.

Bradley-King shoved Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott near Washington’s sideline at the very end of a pass play. After that occurred, both Collins and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott confronted the rookie linebacker.

Elliott’s helmet was thrown off his head during the altercation. Collins was called for unsportsmanlike conduct and disqualified from the game.

At the time of the ejection, the Cowboys held a 27-8 lead over Washington.

Cowboys Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite Micah Parsons sacked Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke twice and forced a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, helping the Cowboys make good on head coach Mike McCarthy’s "We're going to win this game" guarantee by holding on to beat Washington 27-20 and snap their rival's four-game winning streak.

"There's so much value in those moments," McCarthy said after the game. "To get where we want to go, we need to thrive in those situations. Now we created some of it today, don't get me wrong, but there’s still benefit in adversity football."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.