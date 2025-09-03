Cowboys great Troy Aikman questions Jerry Jones' priorities after Micah Parsons trade

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones’ decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers a week before the 2025 season began certainly raised eyebrows about his role as general manager.

Jones notably said in his Netflix docuseries, "America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," that he continued to be the general manager because he liked the "pain." The trade of Parsons certainly inflicted some anguish on Cowboys fans who have been longing for the franchise to at least get back to the NFC Championship Game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Troy Aikman made his thoughts known in an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show."

"I saw Jerry talk about the fact that, having the Cowboys as a discussion point is meaningful to him. And if people aren’t talking about the Cowboys, then he’ll do things to stir it up. So, he kind of walked into that and has given the impression that supersedes winning," Aikman said. "In some ways, I’m sure Jerry and the Jones family, and everyone is tired of the fact that they haven’t been to a championship game, let alone a Super Bowl in 30 years.

"So, then when you deflect that, then essentially the valuation of your franchise or the attention and the exposure, or the drama or as Jerry said the fact that the Cowboys are a soap opera 365 days a year, that then becomes the scoreboard instead of winning and losing on the field. And, do I think that winning is not important to Jerry Jones? Not at all. I think Jerry wants to win more than anything else and I think he’s very exhausted of the fact that this team, although they’ve won a lot of regular-season games … but yet they’ve only won four playoff games and that’s hard to stomach."

MICAH PARSONS' AGENT REVEALS COWBOYS CONTRACT DETAILS AFTER TRADE, RECORD-BREAKING DEAL WITH PACKERS

Dallas’ struggles in the postseason since the team’s last Super Bowl win have been notable. They have been to the playoffs 13 times, including three out of the last four years. The team has not been able to get past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Last season, the team suffered several injuries, including to Parsons, which hampered the effort to get to the postseason tremendously.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The team made some additions in the offseason with the acquisition of wide receiver George Pickens and the selection of offensive lineman Tyler Booker in the draft.

Dallas opens the season on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.