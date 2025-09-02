Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers

Micah Parsons' agent reveals Cowboys contract details after trade, record-breaking deal with Packers

Micah Parsons 'wanted to be a Cowboy,' his agent said

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
The marriage between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys ended in an ugly divorce last week after the defensive star was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

The All-Pro edge rusher requested a trade early last month, citing Jerry Jones' comments about him, saying he "no longer want[ed]" to be in Dallas.

Eventually, Parsons moved on and signed a four-year, $188 million deal with Green Bay, shattering records.

Micah Parsons in training camp

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons (11) at training camp at the River Ridge Fields on July 26, 2025. ( Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

Jones claimed that he, too, offered Parsons a record-breaking deal, but when Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, was asked about it on ESPN's "First Take," he said it was a "loaded question."

Mulugheta confirmed that the Cowboys offered Parsons a deal where his average annual value would have been $40.5 million, "which would have made him, at the time, from an APY (average per year) standpoint, the highest paid." 

But he would not have been paid as the highest-paid player in the NFL in the first three years the way the structure was, the agent claimed.

"The devil's in the details," Mulugheta added.

Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.  (Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports)

Mulugheta also seemed to hint that Parsons' guaranteed money with Dallas would have only been for the first year.

"If you look at many of these contracts that the Cowboys have done over the past few years… the guarantees don't stretch much further than the first new year. If you look at Micah's current deal, he has guarantees four years from now," he said.

"Micah wanted to be a Cowboy. He grew up cheering for the Cowboys, wore the blue and white at Penn State, wore it for the Cowboys, he wanted to be a Cowboy, and we did everything we could for him to remain a Cowboy. … There are certain things that have been put out in the media to make it look as though Micah turned down a fair or a great deal, but that simply is not the case."

Cowboys fans display signs

Dallas Cowboys fans hold up signs to owner Jerry Jones and defensive end Micah Parsons (11) during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 16, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Instead of suiting up against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Parsons will have three more days of the offseason, as he now prepares to go up against the Detroit Lions in front of the Lambeau faithful.

