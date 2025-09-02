Micah Parsons' agent reveals Cowboys contract details after trade, record-breaking deal with Packers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The marriage between Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys ended in an ugly divorce last week after the defensive star was traded to the Green Bay Packers.

The All-Pro edge rusher requested a trade early last month, citing Jerry Jones' comments about him, saying he "no longer want[ed]" to be in Dallas.

Eventually, Parsons moved on and signed a four-year, $188 million deal with Green Bay, shattering records.

Jones claimed that he, too, offered Parsons a record-breaking deal, but when Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, was asked about it on ESPN's "First Take," he said it was a "loaded question."

Mulugheta confirmed that the Cowboys offered Parsons a deal where his average annual value would have been $40.5 million, "which would have made him, at the time, from an APY (average per year) standpoint, the highest paid."

But he would not have been paid as the highest-paid player in the NFL in the first three years the way the structure was, the agent claimed.

"The devil's in the details," Mulugheta added.

Mulugheta also seemed to hint that Parsons' guaranteed money with Dallas would have only been for the first year.

"If you look at many of these contracts that the Cowboys have done over the past few years… the guarantees don't stretch much further than the first new year. If you look at Micah's current deal, he has guarantees four years from now," he said.

"Micah wanted to be a Cowboy. He grew up cheering for the Cowboys, wore the blue and white at Penn State, wore it for the Cowboys, he wanted to be a Cowboy, and we did everything we could for him to remain a Cowboy. … There are certain things that have been put out in the media to make it look as though Micah turned down a fair or a great deal, but that simply is not the case."

Instead of suiting up against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Parsons will have three more days of the offseason, as he now prepares to go up against the Detroit Lions in front of the Lambeau faithful.

