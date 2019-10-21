Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott after victory over Eagles: 'We don't give a f---k what Doug Pederson says'

The Dallas Cowboys took Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson’s guarantee and threw it right in the trash.

Dallas defeated their NFC East division rivals 37-10. Pederson had come into the game declaring that “we’re gonna win that football game; and when we do, we’re in first place in the NFC East.” The Eagles appeared to have laid an egg instead.

The Cowboys were anchored by running back Ezekiel Elliott, who ran for 111 yards on 22 carries and scored one touchdown. Elliott was among the Cowboys players who addressed the win after the game.

“We don’t need inspiration from him to go out there and play hard,” Elliott said, according to Pro Football Talk. “This rivalry is enough. Honestly, we don’t give a f---k what Doug Pederson says.”

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence also piled on.

“Tell them to shut up. So what do you think they’re doing now?” he said.

Dallas has won five out of their last seven games against the Eagles since Doug Pederson took over as Philadelphia’s head coach.

The Cowboys move to 4-3 on the season. The Eagles fall to 3-4.