Cowboys' Dak Prescott nowhere to be found in ex-fiancée's family beach photos weeks after calling off wedding

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Dak Prescott’s ex-fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, shared a carousel of family photos on social media that noticeably excluded the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, just weeks after the couple called off their Italian wedding amid rumors of infidelity.

Ramos shared a sunset beach photoshoot with her two daughters on Instagram Thursday. The post featured a faith-based message from Ramos which comes amid the couple’s rumored split just one month before their scheduled wedding.

"My two beautiful girls in every single way," the post read. " My humble Ministry. Thank you God again and again for making me their mommy."

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A cross made of seashells could be seen in several of the photos.

Ramos’ post followed an earlier one showing her back in the gym just weeks after her split from the Cowboys star.

The couple was first engaged in October 2024 and has two daughters together. They were set to have a luxurious wedding in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10 when they suddenly broke up earlier this month.

Ramos allegedly called off the wedding over Prescott’s "ongoing infidelity issues," a source familiar with the situation told Page Six. Ramos reportedly believed that Prescott talked to other women during their relationship and stayed with him, hoping he would change his ways.

COWBOYS STAR DAK PRESCOTT'S EX POSTS ABOUT 'GROWTH' DAYS AFTER COUPLE SPLIT BEFORE WEDDING

She confronted Prescott with the allegations and the two decided to call off the wedding, according to the report. TMZ Sports reported things came to a head during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties. Ramos posted photos from her party, and Prescott was not included.

A rep for Ramos told People that the two were "heartbroken that they’re not getting married."

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"There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead-up, and there was no big argument or blow up. It was a mutual decision," the rep told the magazine.

Prescott and Ramos sent a joint note to their wedding guests announcing "the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding," according to TMZ Sports’ reporting.

Fox News Digital’s Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.