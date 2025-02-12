Cowboys' Dak Prescott expresses hope for team's future as Eagles, Commanders surge in NFL

The NFC East was showcased in two of the final three games of the 2024 NFL season.

The Philadelphia Eagles topped the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship before eventually defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles had a veteran team with an incredible defense that tormented Patrick Mahomes all night on their way to a win. The Commanders got very close to making the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years with a rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

With Philadelphia and Washington being the talk of the NFL, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expressed optimism on Tuesday about his team’s chances of making their mark.

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we've played them," he told reporters at an event for the upcoming Children’s Cancer Fund gala, via ESPN. "I don't want to say, 'Check the record,' when the other guy is holding the trophy, right? So credit to them. They've earned it, and they deserve it by all means. But, yeah, [we're] very close."

Dallas did suffer a rash of injuries during the 2024 season that took them from a 12-5 playoff team to a fledgling 7-10 team.

"Especially even watching the NFC Championship and those two teams -- teams that we battle against each and every year a couple of times," he added. "As I said, [I] feel confident that we've gotten the better part each and every time. But just seeing such a dominating fashion, credit to them. It's our turn, and it's on us."

The Eagles routed the Cowboys in both of their matchups in 2024. Prescott did not play in either game as his season ended in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dallas had a wild win over Washington in Week 12 but lost in the season finale against them.

The Cowboys will enter the 2025 season with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer at the helm and a few question marks as star players like Micah Parsons in trade rumors.

Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant told Fox News Digital he did not expect Dallas to be back in the fold anytime soon.

"I don't expect the 'Boys to be good for the next couple years. You need good role players, you need more star players, especially in today's NFL. Teams are loaded. You can't have just one receiver. You got teams with three ones, two ones. The Cowboys only got one one. And the rest might be threes. I don't see us getting better." he said.

"It's not anything personal. It's just the writing on the wall."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.