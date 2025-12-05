Cowboys coach to meet with George Pickens after fiery exchange with Richard Sherman over criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer has vowed to step in amid a feud between one of the team's star wide receivers and a former NFL cornerback.

The Cowboys fell to 6-6-1 on the season after dropping Thursday night’s game to the Detroit Lions. The 44-30 loss put Dallas’ playoff hopes in jeopardy. Former Seattle Seahawks star and current NFL analyst Richard Sherman was on hand for the Prime Video broadcast and suggested George Pickens looked "uninterested" and took a "disengaged" position.

Pickens caught wind of Sherman’s critique and fired back on social media, where he directed a series of names and insults at the retired defensive back. Pickens later appeared to delete the post, but his initial actions still prompted Schottenheimer to commit to addressing the situation with the wideout.

"I'm aware of what was supposedly put out there," Schottenheimer told reporters on Friday. "I've not talked to him yet. I understand it's been taken down, but I will be talking to him, just checking on him. Again, this is unfortunately things that we deal with in this profession. But I have not spoken to him, but I will."

Pickens finished Thursday’s game with 37 receiving yards. While the former Georgia standout is typically a deep threat, he failed to haul in a pass of more than 10 yards for the first time in a game this year.

In the post, Pickens seemed to assert that Sherman should have taken the Lions’ defensive strategy into consideration, writing in part, "it's funny cause I thought former players would know that," before claiming that Sherman, "WHO BTW AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM."

After the game, Pickens acknowledged that he could’ve delivered a better performance.

"For myself personally, you can't just disappear," Pickens told reporters after the game. All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb exited in the second half with a head injury, which appeared to result in Pickens drawing greater attention from Lions defenders.

Schottenheimer later rewatched the game on film and pushed back against the idea that Pickens’ effort was below the standard. He instead admitted everyone on the Cowboys sideline did not coach or execute well enough to earn a victory on Thursday.

"I don't think any of us coached or played well enough," Schottenheimer said. "All in all, I'm going to judge George on his body of work, man. His body of work, he's shown what an elite player he is and what a game changer that he is. I have no question."

Pickens spent his first three NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Cowboys this past offseason. In just 13 appearances so far this season, Pickens has already tacked up career highs in receiving yards and touchdowns.

