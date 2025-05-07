Cowboys, Steelers agree to trade for George Pickens: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Steelers will receive a 2026 third-round pick and pick swaps, ESPN reported.

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones spoke of nearing "substantive trades" either before or after the NFL Draft, and he appeared to fulfill part of that goal with the Pickens trade. This gives quarterback Dak Prescott a new weapon to throw to, taking some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb.

For Pickens, the 2025 season will essentially be a prove-it year. It is the final season of his rookie deal, and if the Cowboys do not re-sign him, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Pickens had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games for the Steelers in 2024. However, his play came with some consternation for the organization. He argued with fans, fought a Cleveland Browns player and was called out by Mike Tomlin for multiple infractions during a game.

He said he did not feel optimistic about the future after the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

Dallas was 7-10 last season, and Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in the middle of the year. The Cowboys were 17th in yards gained and 21st in points scored.

The team parted ways with Mike McCarthy and named Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach.