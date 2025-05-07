Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys, Steelers agree to trade for George Pickens: reports

Pickens was a source of consternation in Pittsburgh

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Steelers will receive a 2026 third-round pick and pick swaps, ESPN reported.

George Pickens vs Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, #14, runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid, #20, defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Dec. 25, 2024. (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones spoke of nearing "substantive trades" either before or after the NFL Draft, and he appeared to fulfill part of that goal with the Pickens trade. This gives quarterback Dak Prescott a new weapon to throw to, taking some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb.

For Pickens, the 2025 season will essentially be a prove-it year. It is the final season of his rookie deal, and if the Cowboys do not re-sign him, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

George Pickens vs Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, #14, looks on in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Jan. 11, 2025. (Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images)

Pickens had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games for the Steelers in 2024. However, his play came with some consternation for the organization. He argued with fans, fought a Cleveland Browns player and was called out by Mike Tomlin for multiple infractions during a game.

He said he did not feel optimistic about the future after the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs.

Dallas was 7-10 last season, and Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in the middle of the year. The Cowboys were 17th in yards gained and 21st in points scored.

Brian Schottenheimer introduced

From left to right, Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones pose for pictures after a press conference at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 27, 2025. (Tim Heitman-Imagn Images)

The team parted ways with Mike McCarthy and named Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach.

