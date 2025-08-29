Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks out after Micah Parsons exit: 'Nothing has changed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a trade that sent star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, in what is expected to be an NFL-altering transaction.

Parsons was a key part of the Cowboys defense. Without him on the roster, many questioned how competitive Dallas would be in 2025. First-year Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer sent a clear message about his belief in the team's goals entering the season.

"Nothing has changed," Schottenheimer said. "My goals haven't changed. Our team goals haven't changed. I hit the players on that today after I talked about the tough couple days for all the guys. It doesn't change. The standard is the standard."

Schottenheimer then responded to a question about the franchise's pursuit of a Vince Lombardi Trophy by suggesting it takes a team effort to win a championship.

"I would say Micah is an incredible player," Schottenheimer said. "Nobody disputes that. He's a great player, but this is the ultimate team game. It's the ultimate team game, and we're not going to win a championship with just one person."

"It's going to take variations of the 69 guys plus that we have on this roster. Injuries are a big part of this. We've built our depth up, and we've done those things. Those would be the things I would say. At the end of the day, this is the greatest team sport in the world, and you have to have pieces in place. I think we have a lot of really good players in place."

On Friday evening, the Packers shared social media videos and photos of Parsons at the team facility.

Parsons also addressed the media. "I think it sunk in a little bit for me yesterday when I was going a little crazy with the (family), but just being in here and taking in just the facilities and everything and the welcome …I think I'm pretty honed in."

Despite Schottenheimer's stance, oddsmakers gave the Packers championship prospects a significant boost after the team landed Parsons.

Parsons finished his four-year run in Dallas with 52.5 sacks. He is scheduled to return to AT&T Stadium on Sept. 28, when the Packers visit the Cowboys.

