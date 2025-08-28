Cowboys players, including CeeDee Lamb, react to stunning Micah Parsons trade to Packers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Micah Parsons is officially a member of the Green Bay Packers, and members of the Dallas Cowboys are just as stunned as the rest of the NFL world.

Parsons’ tense contract situation with the Cowboys led to a trade request that owner and general manager Jerry Jones actually fulfilled, sending him to the Packers in a deal that included Green Bay’s 2026 and 2027 first-round picks and All-Pro defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

The Packers also reportedly gave Parsons a massive four-year, $188 million contract extension, which makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league by a good margin.

But, as you’d expect, Cowboys players were shocked to see the news, including wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who posted a crying emoji on his Instagram Stories with the NFL’s post on the trade.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs also posted a broken-heart emoji on X, as the two defensive players were close during their time together on the Cowboys. Diggs added another tweet, though, congratulating Parsons on his new deal and a new chapter of his NFL career despite having to be opponents now.

"Best In The World!" he wrote on X, tagging Parsons. "Congratulations to my brother!"

Safety Juanyeh Thomas said, "Damn…" with a broken-heart emoji and a GIF of Steve Harvey that shows how he feels.

Receiver KaVontae Turpin also shared his initial thoughts on the trade.

"Yeah this league s--- crazy lol," Turpin stated on X.

While Cowboys players reacted to the reports, Parsons confirmed the trade himself before the team eventually did, posting a thank-you video on his X account. He also delivered a statement, where he stated that he "never wanted this chapter to end."

"Not everything was in my control," Parsons wrote in his statement. "My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process."

Parsons requested a trade earlier this month while contract talks continued to stall. He made a previous statement saying he "no longer" wished to be in Dallas, but fans of "America’s Team" were hoping it was simply a negotiation tactic.

But Jones, despite saying that he wasn’t thinking about trading Parsons, made the deal to move on from the 26-year-old star.

Parsons, who grew up a Cowboys fan in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, thanked fans for their support over the last four years.

"From the moment I arrived in Dallas, you embraced me and my family as your own. You made a kid from the east coast feel right at home in Texas. Every time I pulled up to work, every time I stepped onto that field, I felt the weight and pride of representing you. You didn’t just give me a jersey, you gave me a place to belong," Parsons wrote.

"North Texas will continue to be my home in the offseason. I'll still be here, giving back to the community that gave me so much. And no matter where the next chapter takes me, the bond we've built will never break. Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment, and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life."

