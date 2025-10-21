Giants release kicker Jude McAtamney after game-changing extra point miss with seconds left

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two days after the New York Giants’ epic collapse to the Denver Broncos, they’ve released one of the players responsible for the 33-32 loss.

Kicker Jude McAtamney, who missed multiple extra points in the loss, including one that would’ve put the Giants up three with just seconds left in the fourth quarter, has been released after playing four games for New York.

McAtamney, a second-year NFL kicker from Northern Ireland, joined the Giants through the league’s International Pathway program. After Graham Gano’s injury in Week 3, McAtamney was elevated to take over kicking duties.

McAtamney, who played college football at Rutgers, started off well for the Giants, making two short field goals and one extra point in his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But McAtamney missed an extra point against the Philadelphia Eagles last week at home, and it got worse in Denver when he missed one extra point in the first half and the dreaded miss after Jaxson Dart’s rushing score gave New York a 32-30 lead with 37 seconds left in the game.

The miss proved catastrophic for the Giants, though it wasn’t McAtamney’s fault the Broncos advanced downfield well into Wil Lutz’s field goal range for the win. He knocked a 39-yard field goal on the last play of the game.

Instead of the field goal tying the game at 33, the Broncos celebrated their come-from-behind victory, while the Giants were in complete shock at what transpired in the fourth quarter.

McAtamney’s lack of field goal range also played a part in this game because the Giants passed up attempts. They also decided to go for two when they went up 19-0 on Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s rushing score. The conversion was unsuccessful.

Gano is eligible to come off the injured reserve and was expected to kick on Tuesday to determine if he is ready to return to the team.

Meanwhile, Younghoe Koo, the former Atlanta Falcons kicker who was released earlier this season, has been on the Giants’ practice squad. He will battle with Gano this week to determine who will be kicking for New York against the Eagles on the road Sunday.

Gano has battled injuries since the 2023 campaign, and he’s struggled to be available for New York. He has missed 20 games since that season.

When healthy, Gano has proven to be one of the best kickers in the NFL, making 83.9% of his career field goal attempts.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.