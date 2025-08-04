Conor McGregor urges Irish citizens to sign petition that would 'ensure' spot on country's presidential ballot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conor McGregor said back in March that he was running to be Ireland's president – now, he's aiming to make it official.

The UFC superstar posted a link to a petition to social media Monday that would "ensure" he is on the ballot.

"I, Conor McGregor hereby declare my intention to seek the esteemed office of President of Ireland," McGregor wrote in the petition.

"The current constitutional framework however presents a significant barrier to democratic participation. The existing regulations mandate that a candidate must secure nominations from either twenty members of the Oireachtas or four county councils to be eligible for the ballot. This system, while intended to ensure a degree of political influence among candidates, inadvertently restricts the direct voice of the Irish electorate.

"In light of this, I propose a petition advocating for a modification of the nomination process to allow my name be included on the ballot. I contend that the citizens of Ireland, both at home and abroad, should have the unhindered right to determine the candidates who appear on the presidential ballot. Therefore, I implore you to join me in this endeavor by signing this petition. Your support will be instrumental in championing a more inclusive and democratic electoral process, thereby empowering the people of Ireland to shape their own future."

McGregor's initial announcement about running for president came just days after he met President Donald Trump earlier this year.

The former champ has opposed a bill regarding the EU Migration Pact.

"Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President… Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill?… I will!" McGregor wrote in March.

"It is the people of Irelands choice! Always! That is a true democracy!.. This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! God bless our people. Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!"

McGregor criticized the Irish government at the White House in an attempt to raise awareness of "the issues the people of Ireland face."

In September, he teased a potential presidential run in Ireland, calling himself the "only logical choice."

McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021. He was supposed to return last year, but a toe injury kept him out of the octagon. He has since said he would only return in a stadium, but showed interest in the UFC event at the White House next year.

