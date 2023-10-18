Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

Conor McGregor avoids sexual assault charges from alleged incident at NBA Finals game

McGregor was accused of 'violently' forcing himself on a woman in the bathroom in the arena

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UFC superstar Conor McGregor avoided charges after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in a bathroom at Kaseya Center in Miami during the NBA Finals. The Miami Police Department said in a statement that the matter is "closed."

It was revealed that prosecutors were not going to pursue charges against McGregor after there was "insufficient evidence." The Irishman was accused of "violently" forcing himself on a woman inside a VIP men's bathroom following Game 4 of the series. 

A lawyer for the woman, Ariel Mitchell, wrote that NBA and Heat security helped separate the alleged victim from her friend and "forced" her inside a bathroom where McGregor and his security team were.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Conor McGregor in Florida

Conor McGregor attends Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2023, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The lawyer says "security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom." McGregor allegedly emerged from a stall and shoved his "tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively" kissed her.

ESPN noted that an attendant had been in the bathroom during the time of the alleged incident, and did not hear any signs of distress. The alleged victim also did not tell the friend about the incident and told her mother about meeting the fighter at the game.

Conor McGregor holds the belts

Conor McGregor victorious with belts after the men's lightweight fight against Eddie Alvarez at Madison Square Garden in New York. (Chad Matthew Carlson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

UFC FIGHTER WINS BOUT AFTER BRINGING BIBLE INTO CAGE, SAYS COMPANY 'GIVES ME FREEDOM TO BE WHO I WANT TO BE'

McGregor was also accused of forcing the woman to have oral sex with him and "attempting to sodomize her" after pinning her against the wall. Mitchell says the woman elbowed McGregor and was able to get away but left her purse – Mitchell says the woman had to plead for its return.

McGregor had denied the allegations.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after McGregor punched the Heat mascot in a skit, inadvertently causing the man in the costume to receive medical attention. McGregor threw a vicious left hook that sent the mascot to the floor and then punched him while he was down.

Conor McGregor punches Burnie

Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Heat mascot, during a break in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, June 9, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Burnie was then dragged off the court by members of the Heat entertainment crew.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.