Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

UFC fighter wins bout after bringing Bible into cage, says company 'gives me freedom to be who I want to be'

Mitchell says NFL, NBA wouldn't allow him to express himself freely

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell made a statement on Saturday night.

Before his fight against Dan Ige, Mitchell brought a Bible into the octagon.

As his name was being announced into the ring, he yelled, "Freedom!" Mitchell later won the bout.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryce Mitchell with bible

Bryce Mitchell prepares to face Dan Ige in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

After the fight, Mitchell was asked about the move, and he gave kudos to the UFC for being able to express himself freely.

"That's what it's all about – is being yourself in here. That's what people love. I'm just glad for the opportunity to make – it [fused] my personality into what I'm doing," he said. "I have no problem fighting, but my favorite part is just getting to say what I want, do what I want, live the free life that I live. That's what I love about this."

"The UFC, it gives me freedom. I'm in here fighting for my freedom. You can't be in no NFL team talking how I talk. You can't be on no NBA team talking how I talk. UFC gives me freedom to be who I want to be, and that's what I love. That's why I go in here ready to [go]. I can't have no other job that gives me this freedom. And that's what I love, brother. I'm free."

Bryce Mitchell after win

Bryce Mitchell reacts after his victory over Dan Ige in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

UFC’S DANA WHITE CLAIMS TRANS WOMEN COMPETING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS IS ‘NUTTY,’ SAYS TRUMP COULD WIN IN 2024

UFC president Dana White had no qualms about it either.

"I got no reaction. You know how I am here, whatever you’re into man. There’s no muzzles here," White said via MMA Mania. "Whoever you are, whatever you believe, whatever you think, we’ve heard it all, seen it all – well, we think we have, who knows what’s next – but this is one of those places where you say what you feel and say what you want, and it’s all good with me."

Bryce Mitchell fighting

Bryce Mitchell looks on during a featherweight fight against Dan Ige during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mitchell moved to 16-1 in his career with the victory, with the one loss having been in his previous fight on Dec. 10, 2022, against Ilia Topuria.