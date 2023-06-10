Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Conor McGregor
Published

Conor McGregor sent Miami Heat mascot to hospital with punch: report

The punch was a part of a skit during the game

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

What was supposed to be a fun bit turned into a serious situation for the man who plays the role of Burnie, the Miami Heat's mascot.

The man was reportedly hospitalized and placed on pain medication after taking a punch from UFC star Conor McGregor.

The 34-year-old southpaw was courtside for the game. 

At halftime, he announced that his TIDL Sport body spray is now an official sponsor of the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Conor McGregor at Heat game

Conor McGregor during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center June 9, 2023, in Miami, Fla.  (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Following the announcement, the mascot appeared on the court sporting gold boxing gloves.

McGregor threw a vicious left hook that sent the mascot to the floor and then punched him while he was down.

Burnie was then dragged off the court by members of the Heat in-game entertainment crew.

Conor McGregor fighting Heat mascot

Connor McGregor and mascot Burnie of the Miami Heat perform during halftime against the Denver Nuggets during Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals June 9, 2023, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

WNBA STAR BRITTNEY GRINER RETURNS TO HOME STATE OF TEXAS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE RUSSIAN DETAINMENT

Little did McGregor know he actually did some damage, according to The Athletic.

The man has since been released from a hospital.

McGregor was booed by the Miami crowd before the punch even happened, so this will do him no favors if he's in South Beach any time soon.

McGregor is slated to make a return to the Octagon to face Michael Chandler later this year. McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier.

Conor McGregor at Heat game

Conor McGregor during a timeout of Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center June 9, 2023, in Miami, Fla. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Heat lost Game 4, 108-95, and trail the NBA Finals three games to one against the Denver Nuggets.