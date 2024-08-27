Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Connecticut Huskies

Connecticut senator says UConn joining Big 12 would be a mistake: 'We will get burned'

UConn has reportedly made a presentation to the conference

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Conference realignment in college sports may not be over yet.

As plenty of teams are set to begin new eras this weekend, UConn is apparently trying to be next.

According to multiple reports, the University of Connecticut has begun the process to potentially join the Big 12 and head out of the Big East.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chris Murphy

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) speaks during a news conference following a Senate Democratic Party policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on May 8, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Front Office Sports noted that the rumors had swirled for roughly a year, but now that they have "made a presentation" to conference administrators, it could be legitimate.

However, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., wrote on social media Tuesday that it would be a "mistake" if that were to occur.

"I’ve always believed UConn should stay in the Big East. Our athletes and fans have a great regional conference that clearly works for our highest profile sport, basketball. Chasing football relevance is a mistake. We will get burned," Murphy posted on X.

Murphy has a point - much of the realignment has to do with football, which brings in, by far, the most fans, viewers and revenue. However, the Huskies have been a college basketball powerhouse.

Dan Hurley coaches vs Purdue

Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies reacts in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on April 8, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

UConn is now the reigning back-to-back national champions in men's basketball, and they have absolutely dominated each of the last two March Madness tournaments.

Each win in the tournament since 2023 has been by double-digits - the Huskies' lowest margin of victory in six tournament games this year was 14 points, when they beat Alabama 86-72 in the Final Four.

Dan Hurley is also not going anywhere. After the Los Angeles Lakers tried to get him to come out West, he signed an extension with the school to remain in Storrs.

Dan Hurley talks to reporters

Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies addresses the media after the National College Basketball Championship game against the Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium on April 8, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For what it's worth, UConn football has not finished above .500 since 2010. So, perhaps Murphy has a point.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.