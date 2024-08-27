Connecticut senator says UConn joining Big 12 would be a mistake: 'We will get burned'

Conference realignment in college sports may not be over yet.

As plenty of teams are set to begin new eras this weekend, UConn is apparently trying to be next.

According to multiple reports, the University of Connecticut has begun the process to potentially join the Big 12 and head out of the Big East.

Front Office Sports noted that the rumors had swirled for roughly a year, but now that they have "made a presentation" to conference administrators, it could be legitimate.

However, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., wrote on social media Tuesday that it would be a "mistake" if that were to occur.

"I’ve always believed UConn should stay in the Big East. Our athletes and fans have a great regional conference that clearly works for our highest profile sport, basketball. Chasing football relevance is a mistake. We will get burned," Murphy posted on X.

Murphy has a point - much of the realignment has to do with football, which brings in, by far, the most fans, viewers and revenue. However, the Huskies have been a college basketball powerhouse.

UConn is now the reigning back-to-back national champions in men's basketball, and they have absolutely dominated each of the last two March Madness tournaments.

Each win in the tournament since 2023 has been by double-digits - the Huskies' lowest margin of victory in six tournament games this year was 14 points, when they beat Alabama 86-72 in the Final Four.

Dan Hurley is also not going anywhere. After the Los Angeles Lakers tried to get him to come out West, he signed an extension with the school to remain in Storrs.

For what it's worth, UConn football has not finished above .500 since 2010. So, perhaps Murphy has a point.

