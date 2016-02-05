Committee to consider expanding replay in targeting calls

The NCAA football rules committee will consider allowing replay officials to call targeting penalties that are missed by on-field officials.

The committee will take up the issue next week when it is scheduled to meet for three days, starting Tuesday, in Orlando, Florida.

Any changes to the targeting rule figure to draw the most attention from fans. The targeting rule was instituted in 2013 to decrease hits to the head and deter players from leading with their helmets. The penalty is 15 yards and the penalized player is ejected from the game. The ruling on the field is subject to video replay review and can be overturned.

The committee will consider giving replay officials more flexibility in how they review targeting penalties and allow them to call fouls that are not called on the field.