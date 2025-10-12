Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indianapolis Colts

Colts' Anthony Richardson suffers freak eye injury before game vs Cardinals: report

Riley Leonard will backup Daniel Jones for the Colts

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Colts legend Dallas Clark on the late Jim Irsay's impact on the NFL, Indianapolis Video

Colts legend Dallas Clark on the late Jim Irsay's impact on the NFL, Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts lost owner Jim Irsay last month, and team legend Dallas Clark shared his impact on not just the organization and its players, but also the city as a whole.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anthony Richardson started the 2025 season as the backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts as Daniel Jones won the starting job in training camp.

On Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Richardson was demoted to the third string after he reportedly suffered an injury during warmups.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthony Richardson warms up

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) holds a football during warmups before the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

Richardson suffered an eye injury while warming up with a band before the game, the NFL Network reported. Colts rookie Riley Leonard will be backing up Jones for the game.

The former Florida standout has had a tough 2025 so far, and the reported eye injury compounds things. He has only made appearances in the Colts’ blowout wins against the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders this season. He has one completion for nine yards.

The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. However, he missed most of his rookie season in 2023 due to an injury. He was 2-2 in four starts with 577 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

Anthony Richardson with his head down

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 7, 2025. (Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images)

49ERS TO BE WITHOUT BROCK PURDY, RICKY PEARSALL DUE TO INJURIES IN GAME VS BUCCANEERS

The 2024 season was Richardson’s best year statistically. He had 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He was 6-5 in 11 starts.

Indianapolis enters the game against Arizona with a 4-1 record behind Jones.

The former New York Giants star has 1,290 passing yards, six touchdown passes and only two interceptions this year.

Anthony Richardson hands the ball off

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) hands off during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona will be missing Kyler Murray in the game. Former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to start.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue