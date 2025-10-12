Colts' Anthony Richardson suffers freak eye injury before game vs Cardinals: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anthony Richardson started the 2025 season as the backup quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts as Daniel Jones won the starting job in training camp.

On Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, Richardson was demoted to the third string after he reportedly suffered an injury during warmups.

Richardson suffered an eye injury while warming up with a band before the game, the NFL Network reported. Colts rookie Riley Leonard will be backing up Jones for the game.

The former Florida standout has had a tough 2025 so far, and the reported eye injury compounds things. He has only made appearances in the Colts’ blowout wins against the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders this season. He has one completion for nine yards.

The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft. However, he missed most of his rookie season in 2023 due to an injury. He was 2-2 in four starts with 577 passing yards and three touchdown passes.

The 2024 season was Richardson’s best year statistically. He had 1,814 passing yards, eight touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. He was 6-5 in 11 starts.

Indianapolis enters the game against Arizona with a 4-1 record behind Jones.

The former New York Giants star has 1,290 passing yards, six touchdown passes and only two interceptions this year.

Arizona will be missing Kyler Murray in the game. Former Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett is set to start.