Colts' Shane Steichen gives head-scratching response to questions about culture issues on team

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen was given the opportunity on Monday to respond to criticism from former punter Pat McAfee after a loss to the New York Giants.

McAfee railed against his former team, with the sticking point being about the culture in the building. He mentioned players being late to meetings and the overall product on the field being poor as a result.

"I think with any team, right, not everyone’s gonna be on time every time, but there is accountability and guys are held to a standard and that is talked about in house," Steichen said, via The Athletic. "And I don’t think that. And I think, you know, with anything … I think Pat, you know, he’s a former alumni who wants to see the Colts do well, just like all our fans want us to do well, and when the standard is not getting in the playoffs, it’s frustrating.

"So it’s frustrating for a lot of people, myself included. And that’s where we talked about the standard being raised so we’re not in these situations."

Steichen was brought into the organization to take the Colts to the next level after finding success with the Philadelphia Eagles as their offensive coordinator.

In his first season, Indianapolis was 9-8 with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson only playing in a handful of games because of injuries. The offense was 10th in points scored and 15th in yards gained.

This season, the Colts at one point had to bench Richardson. He was then thrust back into the starting role. However, the offense did not change much. Indianapolis, at 7-9 overall, is 16th in points scored and 15th in yards gained through 17 weeks of the NFL season.

Indianapolis will finish the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.