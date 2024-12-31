Expand / Collapse search
Houston Texans

Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair 'grateful' to get back to football after suspension for vicious hit

Al-Shaair was suspended for 3 games over the hit

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair released a statement on Monday night as he is set to return to the team following a three-game suspension for a big hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Al-Shaair thanked Texans owners Cal and Hannah McNair, general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans, and others who defended him over the hit.

Azeez Al-Shaair held back

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, #0, reacts after being ejected against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

"While so many jumped at the first opportunity to hop on the false narrative – that I’m a dirty player or bad person – the messages from all who stood by me were the only things keeping me mentally afloat during a time of isolation," he said.

He said losing control of the moment "was an embarrassing and eye-opening moment" and expressed regret over the way he handled himself.

Al-Shaair said he met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and executives Troy Vincent and Jon Runyan. He made clear to them that he did not feel like Runyan’s statement about him before the suspension was a good characterization. He said their meeting was productive.

Trevor Lawrence goes down

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, #16, slides down in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, #0, in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 1, 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

"Lastly, I’ll say that this world is full of negative people who can’t wait to tear you down, but if you move with love and compassion, the seeds of good you planted in others’ lives can grow into the very treat that shades you with comfort and compassion when you need it most," he said.

"I am a man of God, I am a leader, a warrior and a love. I am also a hell of a football player and I’m grateful to be back doing what I love."

Al-Shaair will be back for the Texans’ postseason run. Houston is on a two-game losing streak.

The hit leveled on Lawrence essentially cost the Jaguars star the rest of the season. He was ruled out of the game with a concussion, and it was later determined he would undergo surgery on the shoulder he injured earlier in the year.

Azeez Al-Shair fight

Players fight after Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, #0, hit Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a late hit during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Al-Shaair was hit with a suspension while Runyan called the hit "unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules."

