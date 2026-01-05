Colts receiver ejected after hitting 1,000-yard milestone in season finale against Texans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce reached a huge NFL milestone in the team’s season finale on Sunday, but the fourth-year veteran was unable to finish out the game after he was ejected late in the third quarter for making contact with an official over a disputed call.

Pierce, 25, finished with four receptions for a season-high 132 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 1,000 yards receiving in the process. He also ended the regular season leading the NFL with 21.3 yards per reception for the second consecutive year.

But celebrations were dampened by Pierce’s first NFL ejection.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Just knowing that this is my last game, wasn’t the way I wanted to finish. It was an abrupt ending to the season here and stuff. I wanted to be out there and finish it with my brothers today," Pierce told reporters after the team’s 38-30 loss to the Houston Texans.

Pierce was ejected after a third-and-goal play from the six-yard line. He pleaded his case to an official after believing that Texans cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram should have been called for pass interference.

In fighting for a flag, Pierce drew one himself after making contact with the referee.

PHILIP RIVERS CALLS IT A CAREER AGAIN AFTER 'THREE-GAME BLUR' WITH COLTS

"I thought it was pass interference, so I was just talking to him about that, and then I guess I bumped him," the star receiver explained.

Pierce said he tried to apologize to the ref, and clarify that it was not a "malicious act."

"I just wanted to let him know I wasn’t trying to put hands on him or anything."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite missing the playoffs and failing to finish out the game, Pierce said he was happy to reach his first 1,000-yard season.

"It’s a huge milestone. I think it's a goal of every receiver in the NFL. It’s a notable milestone. Obviously, the season didn’t end how we wanted and would much rather be in the playoffs, but take what we can get."