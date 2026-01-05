Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Indianapolis Colts

Colts receiver ejected after hitting 1,000-yard milestone in season finale against Texans

Alec Pierce made contact with official while arguing for pass interference call against Texans

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce reached a huge NFL milestone in the team’s season finale on Sunday, but the fourth-year veteran was unable to finish out the game after he was ejected late in the third quarter for making contact with an official over a disputed call. 

Pierce, 25, finished with four receptions for a season-high 132 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing 1,000 yards receiving in the process. He also ended the regular season leading the NFL with 21.3 yards per reception for the second consecutive year.

Alec Pierce reacts to touchdown

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) reacts after catching a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Thomas Shea/Imagn Images)

But celebrations were dampened by Pierce’s first NFL ejection. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Just knowing that this is my last game, wasn’t the way I wanted to finish. It was an abrupt ending to the season here and stuff. I wanted to be out there and finish it with my brothers today," Pierce told reporters after the team’s 38-30 loss to the Houston Texans.

Pierce was ejected after a third-and-goal play from the six-yard line. He pleaded his case to an official after believing that Texans cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram should have been called for pass interference. 

In fighting for a flag, Pierce drew one himself after making contact with the referee. 

Alec Pierce questions a call

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) questions a call during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

PHILIP RIVERS CALLS IT A CAREER AGAIN AFTER 'THREE-GAME BLUR' WITH COLTS

"I thought it was pass interference, so I was just talking to him about that, and then I guess I bumped him," the star receiver explained. 

Pierce said he tried to apologize to the ref, and clarify that it was not a "malicious act."

"I just wanted to let him know I wasn’t trying to put hands on him or anything."

Shane Steichen walks with Alec Pierce

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks with Alec Pierce (14) after Pierce was ejected for making contact with an official during the third quarter of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 4, 2026. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite missing the playoffs and failing to finish out the game, Pierce said he was happy to reach his first 1,000-yard season.

"It’s a huge milestone. I think it's a goal of every receiver in the NFL. It’s a notable milestone. Obviously, the season didn’t end how we wanted and would much rather be in the playoffs, but take what we can get." 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue