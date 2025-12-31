Philip Rivers calls it a career again after 'three-game blur' with Colts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL Wednesday after coming off the sideline from coaching high school football to play for the Indianapolis Colts.

Rivers appeared on "Up & Adams" before the end of the year and said he was really finished this time and was going to turn his focus to the team he coaches.

"I am (done)," Rivers said. "I got a son who will be a senior, and I got that St. Michael football team ready to go. We got beat in the semifinals two years in a row," Rivers said. "So, it’ll be his senior year. My second son will be a ninth grader. They’ll be on the same team together.

"So, it’ll be fun to get back with the boys back home. The school has been really excited. A lot of them came to the game last week. It’ll be fun. It’ll kick-start our offseason program, to say the least. Maybe the things I say to them they’ll take it a little more seriously now that I was just out there playing."

Rivers said he knew he was finished in 2020 and that coming back this season to replace Daniel Jones, who tore an Achilles, was just perfect timing.

He said if any other team would have called, there would have been no chance of him doing what he did.

"Everything just lined up," he said. "It was a place I’d been, a team I was familiar with the offense was exactly the same. The coach I knew. It was all those things that made it kinda the perfect storm.

"I’m back to the sideline. This was a fun three-week blur that nobody saw coming, including myself, and that will be it."

The Colts will go with Riley Leonard for the final game of the season.

Rivers, 44, was a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist before he decided to turn his retirement clock back.to join the Colts. Indianapolis couldn’t pick up a win with Rivers under center.

He had 544 passing yards, four touchdown passes and three interceptions in those three starts.

Rivers will walk away with 63,984 passing yards, 425 passing touchdowns and one incredible story to tell.