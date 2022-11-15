Colts' Jeff Saturday transfers fantasy football ownership to ex-NFL star

Jeff Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts’ interim head coach, was celebrating his first career win with his team on Sunday. It’s a stark difference from the wins he’s been used to this season…in fantasy football.

During the CBS broadcast of the Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, sideline reporter Melanie Collins revealed that Saturday had to give up his fantasy football team when he accepted the job from Colts owner Jim Irsay.

It was a league with former Broncos and Colts, including Peyton Manning, so Eric Decker is now the general manager of Saturday’s bunch.

Collins added that Decker has "a lot of work to do with his roster."

While Decker dealt with that, Saturday was on the sidelines making sure that fantasy owners loved seeing Jonathan Taylor going to work in the 25-20 victory over the Raiders.

Taylor, who has been quiet this season after an insane 2021 campaign, broke out for 147 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown to lead the way on the ground for Indy.

Saturday also pulled a fast one on others fantasy owners who might have had Sam Ehlinger as their starting quarterback for the week.

While Ehlinger was penciled in as the starter in practice throughout the week, Saturday had veteran Matt Ryan under center, reassuming that role since ex-head coach benched him for Ehlinger.

Ryan looked much better in his return, going 21 of 28 for 222 yards and a passing touchdown to Parris Campbell (seven catches, 76 yards).

The Colts’ defense had some trouble with Davante Adams, who went nine for 126 with a touchdown. But they were able to keeping him from catching a ball on fourth down at the end of the game to ice Saturday’s first victory as a head coach.

Nothing beats that sort of excitement, so it’s safe to say Saturday is perfectly fine handing things over to Decker the rest of the way.